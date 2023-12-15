Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Sisters What Went Wrong for Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman? Relationship Timeline Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman are officially divorced — and you will never believe what Amy has been up to! Here's their relationship timeline. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 15 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amyslaton_halterman

The Gist: Amy Slaton and Micheal Halterman were high school sweethearts, but their marriage only lasted four years.

Micheal was the one who pulled the trigger on filing for divorce.

Amy has declared something big — and it happened before her divorce was even finalized.

As one-half of the dynamic duo featured on TLC's 1,000-Lb Sisters, Amy Slaton has captured the hearts of viewers with her candid approach to life's struggles and triumphs. The reality show, chronicling the challenges faced by Amy and her sister Tammy during their weight loss journey, has become a fan favorite.

However, beyond the on-screen journey, Amy's personal life has been a rollercoaster, particularly with her now ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Here's a look at their relationship timeline.

Amy and Michael were high school sweethearts.

Amy and Mike were high school sweethearts. They made things official in March 2019 when they tied the knot. It didn't take long for the newlyweds to start a family.

Michael and Amy have two boys together.

The couple had their first child, Gage, on Nov. 10, 2020. Having Gage was a big deal, and Amy had to undergo major surgery to get her body ready for it. Pretty soon after having Gage, Amy became pregnant again, and they had their son, Glenn, in July 2022.

However, despite the joyous moments of expanding their family, the couple faced irreconcilable differences. Their relationship shifted after the birth of their second son. Amy has said that she felt alone in her marriage and in raising her sons. She was looking for support and help from her partner, but she didn't get it.

The relationship took a serious turn when Amy moved out in February 2022.

Amy and Michael's relationship faced a significant setback in February 2022. The signs of trouble became apparent when Amy reportedly moved out of their shared home, taking along their two sons, Gage and Glenn. The separation marked a turning point in their relationship.

Michael filed for divorce on March 13, 2023.

After Amy moved out in February and the couple began their separation, Michael filed divorce papers on March 13, 2023. There was no going back for the couple.

The legal documents, exclusively obtained, revealed Michael was the one who filed for divorce. The court entered and honored a civil restraining order, enforcing a 500-feet distance between the estranged couple and prohibiting public discussions about the divorce on social media. All communication was to be conducted through a court-approved app. It only took six months to finish things up, and the couple was officially divorced on Sept. 6, 2023.

Amy already has a new bae!

While the divorce proceedings were still underway, Amy wasted no time in moving forward with her life. Even before the divorce was finalized, Amy had embarked on a new romantic journey.

Her new love interest, Tony, entered the scene. He reportedly brought a breath of fresh air into Amy's life. According to sources close to the reality star, Amy and Tony had been seeing each other for about three months, and their relationship was already official! This development marks a positive and forward-looking chapter in Amy's personal life, signaling her resilience and ability to find happiness!