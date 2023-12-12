Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Sisters Amy Slaton From '1000-Lb. Sisters' Said Goodbye to Michael Halterman and Hello to a New Guy In March 2023, Michael Halterman filed for divorce from '1000Lb. Sisters' star Amy Slaton. She moved on less than a year later. Who is Amy dating? By Jennifer Tisdale Dec. 12 2023, Published 3:39 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Michael Halterman filed for divorce from Amy Slaton in March 2023.

In August 2023, a new guy was spotted in a YouTube video Amy uploaded to her channel.

She confirmed her relationship with Tony Rodgers on TikTok in November 2023.

Tony is from Battle Creek, Mich., but now lives with Amy and Tammy in Kentucky.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman went from high school friends to husband and wife. The two grew up in a small Kentucky town where they attended the same school. Like something out of a Hallmark movie, their friendship blossomed into love which led to marriage. They eloped in 2017 and had a more official ceremony two years later. Sadly their marriage only lasted four years. Michael filed for divorce in March 2023 less than one year after the birth of their second child.

It didn't take long for Amy to find a new man. Observant fans of the show picked up on an unfamiliar face in a YouTube video from August 2023. Amy and her family were at dinner for her son Glenn's first birthday when a quick pan around the Hibachi table revealed a new guy on the block. Who is Amy Slaton dating? Let's get into it.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Amy Slaton dating? His name is Tony Rodgers.

Once interest was piqued by the quick appearance of the mystery man in Amy's YouTube video, it didn't take long for her to make it social media official. In November 2023, she dropped a TikTok featuring a carousel of photos depicting the happy couple. Beneath them Amy wrote "A & a," in the caption while Gaspar's Baby I Love You provided a soundtrack for the joy-filled scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

There are several selfies of Amy and her new guy followed by a few shots of him holding Amy's sons. Not only does Amy and her new fella look like they are having fun in every photo, but her children appear to adore him as well. According to The U.S. Sun, Amy's main squeeze is named Tony Rodgers and he hails from Battle Creek, Mich. although he reportedly moved in with Amy in Kentucky.

Tammy doesn't like Tony because she thinks he's taking advantage of Amy. In August 2023, an unnamed source told The U.S. Sun that "Tammy said on a recent group trip to Michigan that he and Amy 'fought so much that they missed numerous exits and just screamed at each other the whole time.'" However, another insider told the outlet that Amy and Tony are doing well and are happily living with Amy's kids. "The sparks just flew and I knew I had to go for it," said Amy to E! News in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman divorce?

Per In Touch Weekly, Michael filed for divorce on March 13, 2023, but the two had been separated since February. "Michael requested that the court enter and honor a civil restraining order, preventing he and Amy from being within 500 feet of each other and their respective properties," per court documents obtained by the outlet. They were also unable to speak about the divorce publicly while "all communication between them must take place through a court-approved app."