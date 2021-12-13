Amy Slaton Is on a Mission to Get Healthier in Season 3 of '1000-Lb Sisters'

When 1000-lb Sisters started, Amy Slaton and her sister, Tammy Slaton, were both dangerously and morbidly obese. Since then, Tammy continued to gain weight, but Amy had bariatric surgery, which resulted in a considerable weight loss. So, how much does Amy weigh now? They're still both overweight, but Amy has come a long way.

Tammy's weight loss journey takes more of a center stage in Season 3, while Amy is still determined to continue her own health journey.