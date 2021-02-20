Tammy Slaton and Jerry Are Over — and It's Not Because She's Pansexual

There has been a lot of ongoing drama with Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters and her boyfriend, Jerry Sykes . As fans, we really don't collectively approve of Jerry, since he's cheating on his sick wife with Tammy. A lot of fans have also criticized Tammy for being in this clearly unhealthy relationship. After one Twitter user pointed out that Jerry was married, Tammy responded, “Are you aware that I do know he is married, and his wife is very sick, so you ain’t telling me nothing I don’t know.”

Jerry has reportedly been with other reality TV stars, which people pointed out. Tammy responded, "Just stay out of my business, dang. I was with him before I got on TV … I've been talking for going on 4 years now.”

He has been with 4 reality show girls. Kelly, nicole, roshanda and now tammy. He needs to stop taking advance of these girls

While Tammy and Jerry's relationship is anything but conventional, it seems to have possibly run its course after Tammy told Jerry she was pansexual in a recent episode. "I am pansexual. It means love is love. I would date anybody whether they're transgender, straight, gay," Tammy explained. But according to sources, that's not why Jerry ended things with Tammy.

Is Tammy Slaton still with Jerry?

Tammy Slaton doesn't seem to still be with Jerry. Jerry decided to leave Tammy because he reportedly felt guilty about what he was putting his wife through. As of February 2021, Tammy and Jerry are still not romantically involved, and it's unclear whether or not they still communicate. According to Jerry, he needs to resolve his issues with his wife before he can be a proper boyfriend for Tammy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook Jerry's wife

Apparently, the catalyst to Tammy and Jerry's breakup was Jerry's wife, Kia Russell-Rucker Sykes, finding out about her husband's affair with Tammy through friends and TV. According to TMZ, Kia says Tammy is a home wrecker and that she and Jerry are separated, but that he still helps her out financially.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook

Most fans of 1000-lb Sisters are glad things are over between Tammy and Jerry. Not only is Jerry married, but he may have been a bad influence on Tammy in regard to her weight. While he's been supportive of Tammy's weight loss journey, he also told her he doesn't want her to be "too skinny," and has been pretty vocal about how he likes bigger women. Could that be why Tammy has continued to gain weight?

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry told Tammy that he wants her to lose 200 pounds, but that he didn't want to take care of her, since it's so much work. Jerry encouraged Tammy to get to a place where she can get weight loss surgery so that she can be more mobile. Sounds like somebody is evading responsibility.

Bae for life ❤️💙💜 pic.twitter.com/eZq6IURVtR — Queentammy86 (@queentammy86) February 6, 2020 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode, Tammy weighed 644 pounds and had gained 50 pounds in just one month. Amy admitted that her sister ate more than 30 meals a day.