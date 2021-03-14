Will There Be a Season 3 of '1000-lb Sisters'? Fans Are Worried About Tammy

Will There Be a Season 3 of '1000-lb Sisters'? Fans Are Worried About TammyBy Michelle Stein
Mar. 14 2021, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
The Slaton sisters have come a long way since their days of YouTube fame thanks to their TLC series 1000-lb Sisters,. Over the past two seasons, viewers have watched Tammy and Amy Slaton struggle and triumph on their respective weight loss journeys.
Now that Season 2 has officially ended — with Amy as a new mom after having bariatric surgery and with Tammy, unfortunately, continuing to gain weight because of her food addiction — fans are curious: Will there be a Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters?
Fans are concerned that there might not be a Season 3 of '1000-lb Sisters.'
Something Tammy shared via TikTok has fans worried that a Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters might not be happening — or if it does, that Tammy won't be returning. When a TikTok user commented on one of her videos asking if she would be appearing in the next season of the TLC series, Tammy replied that she didn't know.
Perhaps Tammy honestly didn't know at the time whether TLC was giving the show the green light for Season 3. Or, maybe Tammy's ongoing health struggles are forcing her to reconsider her participation in the show so that she can fully focus on her weight loss.
As viewers found out toward the end of Season 2, Tammy not only didn't lose weight, but she had actually gained even more weight. (Not to mention, Tammy was still on supplemental oxygen following her battle with COVID-19.) It would make sense, then, if she wanted to take a step back from the spotlight order to get a better handle on her health — and to seek therapy for her ongoing food issues, as her doctor has hinted.
Will there be a Season 3 of '1000-lb Sisters'?
So far, there has not been an announcement either way about if there will be a Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters.
Frustratingly for fans, TLC has a tendency to keep details about the renewal of shows until a new season is nearly ready to start airing again. The downside is that even super popular shows are in a weird sort of limbo for months on end. The upside, however, is that once viewers know their favorite series has been given the green light, they don't have to wait much longer for it to drop.
The thing is, whether or not a show is renewed isn't always based on ratings alone. That's because sometimes personal circumstances sway this decision.
Take 19 Kids & Counting, for example: The show was super popular for years. However, amid the scandal involving Josh Duggar inappropriately touching four of his sisters and one non-related underage girl as a young teen (along with his subsequent Ashley Madison scandal), the show was canceled.
If Tammy's health (physical or mental) prompts her to temporarily take a step back from 1000-lb Sisters, viewers would obviously be disappointed. At the same time, we think they'd also be supportive of Tammy doing what's best for her.
Hopefully, 1000-lb Sisters is renewed for Season 3 soon — and with Tammy's participation, too. We'll keep you updated!