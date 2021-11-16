Amy Slaton Makes It Her Job to Take Care of Her Sister — but What Does She Do for a Living?

It doesn't look like Amy has a job outside of reality TV and social media, but that seems to work for her. She has an active YouTube channel, which she makes videos for while she films 1000-lb Sisters. She also offers Cameo videos to her fans.

Plus, Amy makes money just from being on the show. It's not necessarily a "real job," but Amy also devotes lots of her time to taking care of Tammy. Technically, she probably couldn't hold a standard 9-to-5 job anyway.