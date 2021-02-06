Tammy and Amy's Brother, Chris, Is the Voice of Reason on '1000-lb Sisters'

If you're familiar with TLC, you know the network features a number of shows focused on extreme situations — and especially those fraught with family drama. And if you've never heard of 1000-lb Sisters , the title pretty much says it all. The Slaton sisters are struggling with adulthood while at one point weighing a combined 1,000 pounds. Recently, their brother Chris stepped in to help them. Here's everything you need to know about Chris Slaton.

Speaking of Tammy, her own journey has had its ups and downs, and her weight-loss journey has led to concern from other family members. Chris in particular was certain that Tammy would put in the work to ensure her weight loss was going as planned. But when he learned that she had gained 50 pounds in one month, he was quite literally flushed with surprise .

Because Amy's pregnancy is so significantly high risk so shortly after weight loss surgery, she is expected to be monitored closely by both medical professionals and, it appears, family members. Chris, the third Slaton sibling, has been actively involved in the sisters' lives, including giving advice for big life decisions such as pregnancy and potentially putting sister Tammy into an assisted living facility.

During Season 1 of 1000-lb Sisters, Amy underwent gastric bypass surgery in order to make her body suitable for pregnancy. It has been her life's dream to have children, but until a point, it was physically dangerous for her to have any. It was noted that Amy's surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, advised her to wait two years before trying to start a family with husband Michael Halterman. Amy waited just four months.

'1000-lb Sisters' brother, Chris, is leading with tough love.

On a recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters, not only did Chris decide to take matters into his own hands and suggest that if Tammy does not get her act together, she could be put in an assisted living facility, but he also called out Amy for her own unhealthy eating habits, insisting that she has been using her pregnancy to excuse binge-eating.

Article continues below advertisement

I’m loving the addition of Chris this season, he seems like a wonderful brother and will be the stern caring voice Tammy needs. I love all the Slaton’s 😍🙏🏽😭 #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/yCppYxYRJz — Jack 🌻 (@HeatherGaysGay) January 12, 2021 Source: Twitter

While Amy insisted this was not the case, Chris has been a strong voice of reason on the show, and clearly only wants what's best for his sisters. At one point, he even said he "is not going to bite his tongue" and continues on his firm-but-fair stance. Despite prior squabbles, Amy has mentioned multiple times that she's happy her brother Chris is aiding in the care of Tammy, and that hopefully his encouragement will keep her out of the assisted living facility.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC/YouTube

Chris himself has been on a weight-loss journey, and has been doing so in an effort to get his own surgery. The gastric bypass doctor told all three siblings they must lose weight on their own before he performs the surgery — and that seems to be a powerful motivator.