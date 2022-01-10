What Happened to Tammy Slaton's Forehead? It Has a Noticeable Bulge

Fans of 1000-lb Sisters have always noticed how Tammy Slaton and her sister Amy Slaton's foreheads differ. Despite both women dealing with similar obesity struggles, Tammy has always had a bulge in her forehead, which often fluctuates in size, while Amy has not.

But why does Tammy's forehead have such a distinct look? Some viewers still aren't sure why, and Tammy hasn't said much on the topic.