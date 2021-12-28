'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Gave Birth to a Beautiful Baby Boy — Does Tammy Slaton Want Kids?

Tammy's weight loss and overall life journeys have been tumultuous over the course of the show's three seasons. She's bounced from relationship to relationship, entered a rehabilitation facility for her food addiction, and has gained back any weight that she worked hard to lose.

Though we neither expect her nor want her to embark on the same exact path as her sister, fans wonder if Tammy will follow in Amy's maternal footsteps. Does Tammy even want kids in the future?