What Is 'Too Large' Participant Corey Phelps up to These Days? His Experience on the Show Was Rough

“Being my size is really hard. It’s painful. Physically, mentally, emotionally. I’ve definitely been through a lot of fat-shaming,” he explains in the episode titled, "Dr. Procter Is a Daddy!" We can't argue with that statement. Despite being a fan favorite, Corey's journey on the docuseries was cut short. Let's discuss the events that unfolded on Too Large and what Corey is up to now.