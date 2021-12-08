Do Participants on Discovery Plus's Weight Loss Docuseries 'Too Large' Get Paid to Be on the Show?

But if we're being real, the only "spin" we've seen is that Too Large features bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter (who's Amy and Tammy Slaton's doctor on 1000-Lb Sisters) instead of My 600-Lb Life's snarky, no-nonsense Dr. Younan Nowzaradan — aka Dr. Now (who has a fanbase of his own).

We already know that My 600-Lb Life participants are paid in measly crumbs (organic, low-cal crumbs, of course), but does Too Large compensate its brave, hard-working subjects?