Has Amy Lost on 'Jeopardy!' Yet? And How Much Money Has She Earned?

After competing in six categories over three rounds, the person with the most money left in their pot is the winner of the episode. The first episode of Jeopardy! premiered in 1964, and it’s gone on for 38 seasons so far. It’s most likely not going to stop anytime soon … especially when we have winning players like Amy Schneider in the mix. She’s in the middle of a historic winning streak with the fourth-highest win total ever so far. Here's what you should know!