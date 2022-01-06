Pat Sajak Has Hosted 'Wheel of Fortune' Since 1981 — Who Hosted the Game Show Before Him?

According to Looper, Chuck disclosed that he left the show due to disagreements regarding salary, as he and producer Merv Griffin couldn't reach a comprise. He apparently wishes he didn't give up the hosting gig so quickly. But, of course, Chuck couldn't have possibly predicted Wheel's long-running nature and the timeless joy it brings viewers.

Though he may have mild regrets about leaving Wheel, the now-80-year-old Navy veteran has had a heck of a career.