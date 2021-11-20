What the Highest Amount of Money Won on NBC's Unhinged Trivia Game Show 'The Wall'?

The team member onstage is now shown multiple correct answers, but not the questions. Based on these final answers and how accurately they think the isolated teammate will answer the corresponding questions, the onstage player chooses which slots they'll place the balls above. Once again, correct answers earn money, and false answers subtract money.

But of course, another disquieting element is introduced in the third round. Not only are cash payouts excitingly amped up in this round (the $1 million slot is added to the board), but the dreaded contract comes into play.