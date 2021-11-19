What to Know About Scoring Tickets to 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?'

Unfortunately, it appears that tickets are currently not available, but that doesn't mean they won't be in the future.

According to TV Tix, it’s totally possible to snag free entry into Whose Line is it Anyway? studios. You must be 18 years or older in order to attend the show. The site's directions explain that individuals can order up to four tickets under one name, but since there's such a high demand for free tickets, people shouldn’t make plans to attend more than two separate show dates.