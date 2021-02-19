'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' Has Held up Pretty Solidly Over the Years

Originally, Whose Line Is It Anyway? was on ABC in the late '90s and early 2000s and is remembered as a reality improv comedy series. Host Drew Carey would remind the audience that "the points don't matter" as he doled out hundreds at a time for the teams winning at different challenges. It was pretty iconic for a time when there was much less competition on TV and when streaming platforms weren't yet a thing.

Then, in 2007, the series was canceled, only to be revived in 2013 by the CW. Aisha Tyler is now the host, and comedians Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, and Wayne Brady still make up the cast of actors. They are also often joined by a fourth guest who works on different challenges in the skits each episode.

With no end in sight, the series seems to get new fans every day, who ask lots of questions about where it's shot and how to get a spot in the audience. Can you really blame them, though?