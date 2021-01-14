The Story Behind Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Is So Tragic

Drew Carey — known for hosting The Price Is Right, The Drew Carey Show, and his iconic appearances in shows like NCIS, Family Guy, Community, and most recently, The Masked Singer (he was the Llama last season) — has been through a lot of heartbreak in the last decade when it comes to his personal life.

Does Drew Carey have a wife?

Drew Carey doesn't have a wife, although he was engaged twice. In 2007, he got engaged to chef Nicole Jaracz and was close with her son, Connor (who was six at the time). Sadly, the two broke off their engagement in 2012. In 2017, Drew met sex therapist Amie Harwick and the two got engaged a few months later. Unfortunately, they ended the engagement in 2018. In February 2020, Amie died after being thrown out her Hollywood Hills apartment (her ex Gareth Pursehouse is the main suspect and was arrested).

Drew was so distraught over the news of his ex-fiancée's death, that he put The Price Is Right on hold, and had to cancel production the week her death was announced.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try this tragic situation," he said at the time.

He also tweeted, "I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

In April, Drew appeared on The Talk and shared that he forgives Amie's suspected murderer, and that holding a grudge against a mentally-unstable person didn't do any good. "He's mentally ill. The guy was abused when he was a kid, and, you know, you have to be able to forgive people like that. And I wish he never did it or wish he never met her, and when you forgive people that doesn't mean you have to hang out with them and be their friend," Drew said.

It doesn't appear that Drew Carey is currently dating anyone, and if he is, he's being very secretive about it. In fact, he's a pretty private person. Although TPIR host is extremely vocal about politics, he really doesn't share much about his life. We do know he takes Christmas pretty seriously, and that he has a pretty wicked grown-out beard (possibly for more than just the Santa look).

Source: Instagram

And yes, The Price Is Right is back, and has been since October. It just looks a little different, and so does Drew. "About to tape my first COVID-era #TPIR! No audience. New look for the stage. Entire crew in masks. Covid compliance nurses on stage. I feel super safe and excited! Oh yeah. New look for me too," he wrote on Instagram.

Source: Instagram