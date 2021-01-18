Ryan Stiles' Wife, Patricia McDonald, Lives a Private Life

Ryan Stiles' Wife, Patricia McDonald, Lives a Private LifeBy Kori Williams
Actor, comedian, and producer Ryan Stiles is probably best known as a regular on both the American and British versions of the TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway?. He's even an executive producer on the American version of the improv show. His career in comedy has also landed him acting roles on shows like Two and a Half Men, American Housewife, and Young Sheldon.
Ryan has been on international TV screens for years and has had a successful career, but he keeps his private life pretty private. And his wife, Patricia McDonald, seems to share the same idea. There isn't much information about her online but here's what we know.
How did Ryan Stiles meet his wife?
If there's one thing we do know about the couple, it's that they have been together basically forever. It's reported that back in the 1980s, Ryan met Patricia at a club called Punchlines. He was doing standup and she was a waitress. Essentially, the two have been together ever since. Ryan and Patricia had a long relationship before they got married. Even though they have been together since 1989, they lived together for 10 years before they headed to the altar.
Now, the couple lives in Washington and has three kids together: two girls named Mackenzie and Claire, and a boy named Sam.
Ryan Stiles established The Upfront Theatre.
To stay close to his family, Ryan just made his own standup club to perform whenever he wants. Truly genius. In an interview with Red Robinson, he said that he didn't really care about doing TV shows or movies but he needs to do standup to be happy. He said when he was doing the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, he saw his family for one week per month for nine years.
"I told them when those shows ended that I was going to stay home for a while," Ryan said. That's when The Upfront Theatre was born. "I can do without TV or film, but I need to get on stage," he said. "So, it was kind of a selfish thing to build a theatre for myself."
Luckily, Ryan doesn't have to run Upfront. He ended up wanting to take improv classes and met other students who didn't have any on-stage experience. He agreed to build the theatre for them to perform, but they have to run it. That way, he can basically get up on stage whenever he wants.
Luckily, the theatre has been able to withstand the effects of the coronavirus and remains open.
