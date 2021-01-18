Ryan Stiles' Wife, Patricia McDonald, Lives a Private Life

To stay close to his family, Ryan just made his own standup club to perform whenever he wants. Truly genius. In an interview with Red Robinson , he said that he didn't really care about doing TV shows or movies but he needs to do standup to be happy. He said when he was doing the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?, he saw his family for one week per month for nine years.

"I told them when those shows ended that I was going to stay home for a while," Ryan said. That's when The Upfront Theatre was born. "I can do without TV or film, but I need to get on stage," he said. "So, it was kind of a selfish thing to build a theatre for myself."

Luckily, Ryan doesn't have to run Upfront. He ended up wanting to take improv classes and met other students who didn't have any on-stage experience. He agreed to build the theatre for them to perform, but they have to run it. That way, he can basically get up on stage whenever he wants.

Luckily, the theatre has been able to withstand the effects of the coronavirus and remains open.