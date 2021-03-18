Comedian Wayne Brady Isn't Married but He's All About Co-Parenting

Nope, Wayne isn't married and it looks like he's single, but he has been married twice before. From 1993 to 1995, he was married to a singer named Diana Lasso. Then from 1999 to 2008, he was married to actress Mandie Taketa. It looks like at least his relationship with Mandie is still a strong one. Back in April 2020, he said that he was quarantining with Mandie, their daughter, and Mandie's boyfriend, Jason.

"My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and I think a very special relationship than a lot of people who co-parent," Wayne said in an interview with Yahoo.

"We’ve also lived like seven minutes away from each other at the most," he added. "Right now, we live literally next door to each other. So our quarantining is a little different. We quarantine between both of our homes and I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land so we both share this land and this space."