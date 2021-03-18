Comedian Wayne Brady Isn't Married but He's All About Co-Parenting

Comedian Wayne Brady Isn't Married but He's All About Co-ParentingBy Kori Williams
Mar. 17 2021, Published 11:00 p.m. ET
Comedian and actor Wayne Brady has had a successful career for years. From his time on the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway? to his voiceover work or even him hosting game shows, Wayne has always kept his fans laughing and he even won Season 2 of The Masked Singer.
Wayne has had a ton of success over the years, but has that transferred over to his personal life? Wayne has been married more than once, but his love life has given him a beautiful daughter.
Is Wayne Brady married?
Nope, Wayne isn't married and it looks like he's single, but he has been married twice before. From 1993 to 1995, he was married to a singer named Diana Lasso. Then from 1999 to 2008, he was married to actress Mandie Taketa. It looks like at least his relationship with Mandie is still a strong one. Back in April 2020, he said that he was quarantining with Mandie, their daughter, and Mandie's boyfriend, Jason.
"My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and I think a very special relationship than a lot of people who co-parent," Wayne said in an interview with Yahoo.
"We’ve also lived like seven minutes away from each other at the most," he added. "Right now, we live literally next door to each other. So our quarantining is a little different. We quarantine between both of our homes and I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land so we both share this land and this space."
Does Wayne have kids?
Wayne did say that he and Mandie do co-parent. They have a daughter named Maile and she's his only child. As a young adult, she's made a successful career for herself as an actress and has been in a few TV series. She was in The Bold and the Beautiful, according to her IMDb. But she's also appeared on shows like The Talk, Hell's Kitchen, and Entertainment Tonight.
Maile also makes her own music. In early 2021, she uploaded her first single to her YouTube channel called "EXHALE." The song talks about being comfortable around someone even with a history of not feeling safe letting your guard down.
What is Wayne's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne is worth $12 million. Part of this is from his time on Whose Line, but it's also from other projects like The Wayne Brady Show. He's additionally appeared in a number of funny shows over the years like Chappelle's Show, How I Met Your Mother, and 30 Rock. He's hosted the game shows Don't Forget the Lyrics! and Let's Make a Deal as well.
Wayne's daughter followed in his footsteps as a singer, as Wayne also has a great singing voice. This led to him releasing two albums called "A Long Time Coming" and "Radio Wayne" in 2008 and 2011 respectively.
Unfortunately, winning The Masked Singer doesn't add to Wayne's net worth. Instead of winning a large cash prize, he won a really cool trophy and of course the bragging rights to say he won a season of the hit show.
You can catch Wayne on his newest project, Game of Talents, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.