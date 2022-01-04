Amy Slaton Is Pregnant With Her Second Baby, Confirming Rumors Among '1000-Lb Sisters' Fans

But what is Amy's due date? Her son, Gage, turned one in November 2021. So regardless of when Amy's second baby is due, they'll be pretty close in age to their big brother.

Amy hasn't talked about having more kids all that much on 1000-lb Sisters, but when she became a mom in Season 2, it was a dream come true for her. Now, the Slaton family is about to grow by one more.