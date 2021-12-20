What Is Tammy Slaton's Net Worth? She Does Pretty Well for Herself

Tammy and Amy rose to fame with Season 1 of 1000-lb Sisters. At the time, both women were dangerously overweight and in need of bariatric surgery to improve their health. Since then, Amy underwent surgery, though she remains overweight and on a mission to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Tammy, on the other hand, went through two problematic boyfriends and continues to worry fans. But along the way, both women have gained fame from the series.