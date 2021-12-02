What Are Tammy and Amy Slaton's Ages? The Sisters Are Pretty Close

Regardless of Tammy's age, she has health problems that need immediate attention. Because of her weight and the fact that she had COVID-19, she's on oxygen, seemingly around the clock. She also chooses not to walk very much, which resulted in more weight gain.

On the show, Amy worries that Tammy will soon be bedridden and she's barely halfway to 40.

