'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Jojo Hailey and His Wife Tiny Have a Complicated Relationship

Avid viewers of WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop are aware that the show focuses on the personal and professional lives of select children of hip-hop royalty. Over the years, viewers watched drama stemming from family issues to struggles with launching music careers unfold on the series. However, relationships continue to be the center of various cast storylines, including the parents. Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Treach, Master P, and Dame Dash have been open about their relationships in the past.

And while Tashaunda “Tiny” Hailey, mother of Sakoya Wynter, has been quiet about her romantic life, it appears that things will change as Season 7 continues. So, who is Jojo Hailey’s wife? After all, he does share Sakoya with Tiny. Here’s the full scoop.

Jojo Hailey is still married to Tashaunda “Tiny” Hailey, although the pair are separated.

Fans will be interested to know that Jojo Hailey is still very much married to Tashaunda. Keep in mind, Tiny has seemingly moved on to Layzie Bone, which has caused some friction between her and Sakoya. In Season 7, Episode 3, Sakoya found out that her mom, Tiny, was dating her mentor, Bone Thugs N’ Harmony member Layzie Bone. Sakoya was upset given that her parents were not yet divorced.

Unfortunately, this caused Tiny to spill the beans that she and Jojo had already been separated for two years. However, although Tiny wasn't cheating, Sakoya was still upset. Jojo has been dealing with some health issues — diabetes and high blood pressure — which has left Sakoya feeling that he needs her mother’s support. Instead, though, Tashaunda is focused on her relationship with Layzie Bone.

At one point, Sakoya decided to call her dad and vent about her feelings about her mom dating Layzie Bone — and while Jojo did say that it hurts his feelings, the divorce is something that he just has to deal with.

Will Layzie Bone and Tiny Hailey’s relationship go the distance?

Only time will tell what comes of Layzie Bone and Tiny’s relationship. However, Layzie did share his opinions about Tiny and Sakoya’s heated conversation. “Is she mad about us, or is she mad about the fact that you didn’t tell her about us?” Layzie asked Tiny. “Because I told you we should have kind of talked about it.”

Tiny went on to confirm that Sakoya is upset about them being together and Tiny keeping the information from her. Things are rocky between Tiny and Sakoya, to say the least, and there’s no telling if their relationship will get better. On one hand, Layzie seems very committed to Tiny and has even shared that he wanted to take their friendship to the next level for a while.

