Fans Are Worried About Jojo Hailey's Health After His Latest Performance

Unfortunately, as we all grow older, so do our favorite entertainers. And sometimes with age comes various health issues. We’ve seen this from the late Bernie Mac to rapper Guru. Now it appears that Jojo Hailey’s health status is currently being questioned.

Fans of WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop are likely privy to Jojo Hailey’s health struggles. Jojo, the father of Sakoya Wynter, opened up a bit about his current circumstances, which caused concern from his family members. Interestingly, Jojo made it seem as if he has his health under control. But, fans grew concerned after a recent performance. So, where does Jojo Hailey’s health stand as of today? Here’s everything that we know.

Jojo Hailey was fanned and held up by handlers during a live performance recently.

Prayers up! According to AllHipHop, Jojo Hailey may be doing worse than fans may believe. Over the weekend of Feb. 10, the outlet shared that Jodeci performed at Maryland’s MGM National Harbor Theater. However, Jojo struggled to perform and was led off the stage by his handlers.

"We got this,” K-Ci tells Jojo as he was being held up by handlers and fanned. Jojo eventually was led off stage as K-Ci continued his set. However, a fan who attended the show claimed that there's more to the story.

“As someone who was at the concert, they said that his sugar was low,” the fan wrote in gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram comment section. “He came back out several times and sat down to sing. They sounded amazing and the show was AMAZING." The fan continued, “This SMALL CLIP is when he looked like he was about to pass out and cry as he didn’t want to leave.” The fan also asked folks to stop with the negativity and send Jojo some prayers.

Was on my Jodeci. Shit last night



Jojo was clearly not ready to perform. I won’t speculate. Prayers up to him pic.twitter.com/fK7hi0mc8G — SilkyDiamonds (@Silkydiamonds) February 12, 2023

Pray for Jojo from Jodeci he’s going through it! Was clearly in a bad state last night. pic.twitter.com/2F6IULrP2X — SilkyDiamonds (@Silkydiamonds) February 12, 2023

Jojo Hailey struggles with diabetes and high blood pressure.

If you remember, Sakoya Wynter, Jojo's daughter, revealed on GUHH that he is currently battling diabetes and high blood pressure. The news surfaced after his daughter, Sakoya, had a talk with him about her mom Tiny separating from Jojo during his time of need. At the time, Jojo appeared to be in a better place health wise. It seems that now, things may have worsened.