'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Sakoya Wynter Comes From a Musical Background

Viewers of Growing up Hip Hop may need some more time to warm up to Sakoya Wynter . It’s clear that she is a gorgeous and talented young woman, but her drama with Tanice Simmons has rubbed many fans the wrong way. For several, the general consensus is that Sakoya may be trying to make a name for herself.

Appearing on any reality TV show to try and establish yourself and your brand is common, but Sakoya already has the connections needed to catapult her career. Many of the cast members on Growing up Hip Hop are children of famous names in the music industry, and it turns out that Sakoya is, too.

So, who are Sakoya Wynter’s parents? Read on as we give you the full scoop.