'Growing up Hip Hop' Fans Are Not Fond of Sakoya Wynter, Whose Baby Daddy Might Be Angela Simmons' Ex

'Growing up Hip Hop' Fans Are Not Fond of Sakoya Wynter, Whose Baby Daddy Might Be Angela Simmons' ExBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 29 2021, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Viewers are getting into the thick of Season 6 of WeTV’s Growing up Hip Hop. The drama between Egypt Criss, Pepa, and Tahira “Tee-Tee” Harris has hit a new level, and now more issues are brewing in the crew. This time around, a newcomer is attempting to ruin the reputation of one of the stars.
Sakoya Wynter is coming in hot with accusations that Angela Simmons disrespected her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. And because many cast members are protective of Angela, it doesn’t look like Sakoya’s accusations will gain her any allies.
So, who is Sakoya Wynter’s baby daddy? Read on as we give you the lowdown.
‘GUHH’s' Sakoya Wynter claims that her baby daddy is Daniel Jacobs, Angela’s ex-boyfriend.
Whew, chile! It appears that Angela’s relationship with boxer Daniel Jacobs ended as quickly as it began, but she’s been determined to keep the details of her love life out of the public eye.
But Sakoya Wynter coming around the crew has the potential to reignite conversations about her relationship — especially since Sakoya is making unfavorable claims about the entrepreneur.
In Episode 11, Sakoya shares with Tanice and Savannah that Angela was involved with her baby daddy Daniel. She also claims that Angela is to blame for her and Daniel not being able to patch up their relationship.
As Sakoya continues to speak about Angela and Daniel, Tanice starts to get irritated. And things quickly go left.
“What’s with the eye roll?” Sakoya asks Tanice.
At this moment, Tanice goes off on the producers and camera crew.
“Y’all wanna play this game?” Tanice says. She then redirects her attention back to Sakoya.
“Your tone can get checked,” Tanice says.
Sakoya then asks Tanice if she plans to make a move, and Tanice is ready to fight.
“I’m going to f--k y’all up,” Tanice yells.
However, reports say that Sakoya’s baby daddy is actually NBA player Brandon Jennings. Fans believe that Sakoya’s claims are likely being embellished for TV or that she calls Daniel her baby daddy due to him taking on the role of her child’s father.
Sakoya has musical roots and is currently working on her career.
Sakoya may be a new face to GUHH viewers, but she also comes from hip hop and R&B royalty.
Reality TitBit reports that Sakoya is the daughter of R&B legend JoJo Hailey. JoJo is a member of the Grammy award-winning group K-Ci & JoJo. The beloved group was active in the '90s and early 2000s.
Since Sakoya has music in her blood, it makes sense that she’s looking to make a name for herself in the industry. She has two albums available on Spotify.
Her latest single — “Self Love” — is also available to stream on the music platform.
The outlet also shares that Sakoya is currently signed to her family’s record label — led by JoJo — JT Entertainment.
The reputation that can come with rumors of being a homewrecker can be difficult to shake, so fans are hoping that Sakoya and Angela will be able to come to a resolution soon.
Growing up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.