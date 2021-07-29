'Growing up Hip Hop' Fans Are Not Fond of Sakoya Wynter, Whose Baby Daddy Might Be Angela Simmons' Ex

Viewers are getting into the thick of Season 6 of WeTV’s Growing up Hip Hop. The drama between Egypt Criss, Pepa, and Tahira “Tee-Tee” Harris has hit a new level, and now more issues are brewing in the crew. This time around, a newcomer is attempting to ruin the reputation of one of the stars.

So, who is Sakoya Wynter’s baby daddy? Read on as we give you the lowdown.

Sakoya Wynter is coming in hot with accusations that Angela Simmons disrespected her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. And because many cast members are protective of Angela, it doesn’t look like Sakoya’s accusations will gain her any allies.

‘GUHH’s' Sakoya Wynter claims that her baby daddy is Daniel Jacobs, Angela’s ex-boyfriend.

Whew, chile! It appears that Angela’s relationship with boxer Daniel Jacobs ended as quickly as it began, but she’s been determined to keep the details of her love life out of the public eye.

But Sakoya Wynter coming around the crew has the potential to reignite conversations about her relationship — especially since Sakoya is making unfavorable claims about the entrepreneur.

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 11, Sakoya shares with Tanice and Savannah that Angela was involved with her baby daddy Daniel. She also claims that Angela is to blame for her and Daniel not being able to patch up their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

As Sakoya continues to speak about Angela and Daniel, Tanice starts to get irritated. And things quickly go left. “What’s with the eye roll?” Sakoya asks Tanice. At this moment, Tanice goes off on the producers and camera crew.

Article continues below advertisement

“Y’all wanna play this game?” Tanice says. She then redirects her attention back to Sakoya. “Your tone can get checked,” Tanice says. Sakoya then asks Tanice if she plans to make a move, and Tanice is ready to fight.

“I’m going to f--k y’all up,” Tanice yells. However, reports say that Sakoya’s baby daddy is actually NBA player Brandon Jennings. Fans believe that Sakoya’s claims are likely being embellished for TV or that she calls Daniel her baby daddy due to him taking on the role of her child’s father.