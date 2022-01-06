'Growing Up Hip Hop' Season 7 Is Welcoming a Few New Faces to the Cast

For folks who can’t get enough of the hilarious cast members on Growing Up Hip Hop, you’re in for a real treat. Not only is the majority of the cast returning, but this season we'll also be able to dive a bit deeper into their lives

Fans can expect to see rapper and fan-favorites Lil Twist, Briana Latrise, and Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis make their return. The Simmons trio — Angela, Jojo, and Vanessa — will also be making a return along with Jojo’s wife, Tanice.