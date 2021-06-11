'Growing Up Hip Hop' Newcomer Cree Campbell's Dad Had Some Wild Nights Back in the Day

One of the newest cast members to join Growing Up Hip Hop is Lecresha Campbell, better known as Cree. The business owner revealed that along with her luxury post-op concierge service, which caters to women who have recently undergone plastic surgery, she also owns an event coordination company called Inspire Agency, which has a client list that includes celebrities like the City Girls .

Although Cree is the heir of a hip hop icon, she’s worked hard to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. But her relationship with her father is rocky, to say the least. On the June 24 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Cree and her dad have an emotional reunion. But who are Cree Campbell’s parents ?

Who are Cree Campbell’s parents?

Cree Campbell is the daughter of Tina Lucas and former 2 Live Crew member Uncle Luke, who is well known for tracks like “Hoochie Mama,” “Me So H---y,” and “Pop That P---y.” Along with Cree, Luke has six other children.

In the past, Cree was featured alongside her brother, Luther Jr., on Uncle Luke’s Parental Advisory, but now refers to her time on the show as “the most awkward thing to be doing at 15.” Although Cree has been estranged from her father for years, they will try to work through their differences in this season of Growing Up Hip Hop. And judging from their history, it won’t be easy.

Although Cree seems to have a great relationship with her mother’s husband, her stepdad, Ted Lucas, who founded Slip N’ Slide Records, in the past, Cree took to social media to put her father on blast for being a “deadbeat” and made some pretty serious allegations.

Cree said in a since-deleted YouTube video, “Luke used to beat my mom. A woman beater? Abuse? Yup! That was him! He even shot her in the leg I think. I don’t know. But still. He used to beat her. Beat her down so she couldn’t even move and walk. At the age of 3, he kicked me and my mom out of the house.”

Cree’s sister later co-signed her sister’s allegations and asked for her father to take a more active role in their little brother’s life, to which Uncle Luke responded, “I have one kid. His name is Blake Campbell, and he stays with me, and me and my wife raise him.”

Along with denying his five other children, in his interview, he alleged that he had spent millions of dollars in child support and speculated that the mothers of his children had only gotten pregnant for financial support. He later denied making these comments, but he caught even more backlash when the unedited interview was released and contradicted his claims.

