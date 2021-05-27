'Growing up Hip Hop's' Lil Twist Has the Greatest Respect for His Father

Since the show's beginning, the Growing up Hip Hop gang has kept viewers hooked with their storylines. From Egypt Criss and Sam Mattick almost eloping to Briana Latrise going toe-to-toe with various cast members, it has all made for great reality television. But, there is one person that has continually earned the title of fan-favorite: Lil Twist .

Not only does Lil Twist (real name: Christopher Lynn Moore) serve as comedic relief on the show, but fans love him because Twist is true to himself and keeps it all the way real. Throughout Season 6, Twist has been pretty vocal about his feelings about Sam’s wardrobe choices.

During a talk with Pepa, he brought up the fact that he was raised by a “real gangster,” so his problem with Sam’s clothing is warranted since it's something he's not used to. That conversation has led many fans to wonder more about Twist’s parents, and in particular, his father.

Who is Lil Twist’s father? Read on to get some answers.