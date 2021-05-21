Are 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Stars Egypt Criss and Sam Mattick Married?

For five seasons, WEtv's Growing Up Hip Hop has provided audiences a bird's-eye view into the lives of the children of many music legends. One of those children is Egypt Criss, the daughter of two hip hop pioneers, Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Anthony "Treach" Criss. When the reality show first debuted, viewers saw Egypt decide not to go to college but instead follow her dreams and begin her journey of having a career in music.

In Season 4, Egypt began dating rapper Sam Mattick , and ever since the two have made their relationship public, they've received criticism and some mixed reactions from family and friends. One reason is that Sam has two kids and comes with plenty of drama. In the same season, the couple ran off and tried to elope in Las Vegas, and thankfully, Pepa and her son Tyran Moore were able to stop them before they tied the knot.

Since the wedding didn't happen, everyone thought that marriage would be in Season 5. In the season, Sam popped the question to Egypt. Sam even talked with Pepa and Treach to get their blessing before he proposed. In front of fans during his show at Los Angeles's Whisky a Go Go, Sam brought Egypt on stage for a public proposal. The two did not get married during Season 5, but are they currently married? Here's what we know about the status of their relationship.

Are 'Growing Up Hip Hop' stars Egypt and Sam married?

After the couple got engaged in June 2020, Egypt and Sam chose December of 2020 to get married, but the couple decided to postpone their nuptial plans. Egypt even told Hollywood Life that their decision came even before the COVID-19 pandemic threatened weddings worldwide. She shared, “I’m actually glad my instincts told me about this before this broke out because we were going to have our wedding in December of 2020."

She goes on to say, "But I was like hmm, that’s Christmas time, I really just want the focus all on me. This is Jesus’s birthday. This is a time of celebration and family. I’m like, no, I needed someplace different.” So instead, she landed on May 7 since that’s her favorite number, and Sam proposed to her on June 7. Well, May 7 has come and gone, and there haven’t been any photos of Egypt and Sam in a wedding dress or tuxedo in the media or on their social media pages, so we don’t know if the Growing Up Hip Hop couple got married or not.

On Egypt’s Instagram, there haven’t been many posts of her and Sam together, but on Valentine's Day, she did take to her page to post a photo of them and wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day to my scrumptious Puddin, Best Friend, Ride or Die, and the Love of my Life @sammattick, and a #happyvalentinesday to you all from us! Hope everyone’s having a fantastic day today and sending all the Love and Positive Energy."