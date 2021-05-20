'Growing Up Hip Hop's Jojo Simmons Will Soon Be a Proud Father of Two

'Growing Up Hip Hop's Jojo Simmons Will Soon Be a Proud Father of TwoBy Tatayana Yomary
Where would Growing Up Hip Hop be without Jojo Simmons? It’s a question many fans ask when tuning into the show. While he has found himself in a few feuds, Jojo is the only cast member who can easily reason with pretty much anyone.
He and his gorgeous wife, Tanice Amira Simmons, also provide us with a shining example of #BlackLove.
Like a true #GirlDad, Jojo frequently dotes on his daughter on his Instagram page. And while many of us know that he has one daughter, he is actually also expecting another bundle of joy. Here’s everything you need to know about the Simmons clan.
Jojo Simmons has a new baby on the way, which will make him a father of two.
It has long been said that becoming a parent changes your view of the world. And for Jojo, the saying has proven to be right.
In a 2018 interview with Hollywood Life, the reality star and entertainment manager was candid about how fatherhood has impacted his life.
“I had a lot of troubles, but me having a child matured me in a crazy way,” the celebrity father explained. “It made me look at life way differently and just made me way more focused on things,” Jojo shared.
He continued, “Now, I don’t focus on things that don’t matter, or on people that don’t matter. So, I think me becoming a father really made me who I am today, and it’s the greatest thing in the world.”
These days, Jojo awaits the arrival of baby No. 2 with his wife Tanice. The star announced the news via Instagram in April, with a gorgeous photo of himself, Tanice, and her adorable baby bump.
“Baby #2,” he captioned the photo, along with a white bird.
Fans and celebs alike quickly shared their congratulations.
“Wow! The family just got bigger! I love you Jojo. Congrats,” Jojo’s brother, Russell, wrote.
Tanice’s due date is not known yet.
Oh baby! The news of a new bundle of joy is enough to lift anyone’s spirits. And while fans have been sending the couple their well-wishes, many have been wondering when the next Simmons child will be welcomed into the world.
However, Tanice and Jojo have decided to keep that bit of information to themselves. While it’s absolutely their right to do so, their loss of a baby in the past may have played a role in the couple's decision.
On the May 19, 2021 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, both Jojo and Tanice shared that they lost a child due to miscarriage. An emotional Jojo shared that he is “happy with who and what he has.”
Given the tragedy they suffered in the past, it makes sense for the couple to keep certain details under wraps until they’re ready.
The Mayo Clinic shares that between 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies unfortunately result in a miscarriage. That number might actually be higher since many women suffer a miscarriage so early on in their pregnancy that they don't even realize it.
It’s been a tough road for Jojo and Tanice, but we sincerely wish them all the best with the birth of a beautiful and healthy child.
