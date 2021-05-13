'Growing up Hip Hop' Star Angela Simmons May Have Called It Quits With Her New Beau

It’s no secret that certain celebs are partial to keeping their romantic dealing out of the public eye. After all, it’s no one’s business really, and some relationships fall apart before you’re ready to show your beau some love on social media. So, it’s an easy concept to understand.

Angela Simmons is one celebrity who has already been hip to the game. The beauty has always been quiet about her romances, especially after the death of her ex-fiancé. However, it seems that the star has a boyfriend if you’ve been keeping up with her social media. But word on the street is that there is trouble in paradise.

Does Angela Simmons still have a boyfriend? Keep reading as we spill all the tea.