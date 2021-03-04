'Growing up Hip Hop: Atlanta's' Jhonni Blaze Was a Victim of Sex Trafficking

If you’ve been locked into Growing up Hip Hop: Atlanta , singer Jhonni Blaze is likely the underdog you want to see win.

There’s nothing better than seeing celebrities make their dreams come true. And while some stars have received help on their journey to success via family connections, it’s even more special to see someone truly start from the bottom and build the career they dream of.

Jhonni (real name: Jzapal Jackson) has been in and out of the headlines over the years; she is actually a super-talented woman. And since some of her personal struggles and drama have taken a toll on her career, things were a bit touch-and-go for a while. That said, Jhonni is now coming into her own as an emerging artist and fans are ready to learn more about her.

Jhonni was a victim of sex trafficking at the age of 15.

It’s not news that Jhonni has been through some serious issues throughout her life. While everyone has a story, Jhonni’s childhood was filled with heartbreaking moments. And Jhonni dealing with being a victim of sex trafficking is one of them.

In an interview with Bossip, the star explained that being a victim of sex trafficking has caused her to toughen up and have a hard shell. “I was a child. I got snatched at 15, 16, and I got out of it at 17, she tells the site. “I was molested at 14. I was on a lot of different drugs and stuff and I’m recovering — it’s about to be eight years. I was dealing with being human trafficked."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "All of those things are why my skin is so tough. Just focusing on what happens, putting that pain and those memories into music, it will touch people in the world."

Jhonni Blaze hit FlipDaScript podcast and was an open book 📖 Listen to how she fell into sex trafficking & made it out👂🏾 pic.twitter.com/DcSGC7c0sL — @blxckmonopoly on IG (@blxckmonopoly) December 4, 2020 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

She also explained that she traveled to Philadelphia without her father’s knowledge of the situation. “I was taking a bus to Philly, and I thought it was for a photo shoot to make some money,” she tells The Atlanta Voice . “I was like a bad kid. I really wasn’t too close to my dad, so I was just like a rebel. So I got myself into something, and ended up being into prostitution at 15 years old until 17 years old until I was legal enough to switch and just dance.”

Her past experiences are the main reason she goes so hard with pursuing her career and trying to influence other young women who may have suffered the same fate.