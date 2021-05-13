Rapper Uncle Luke Has a Fraught Relationship With His Daughter, and We Get to See All the Drama

Rapper and producer Luther Campbell, aka Uncle Luke , is joining the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop for Season 6 along with his daughter, Lecresha. But Luke’s relationship with his kids has been rife with controversy throughout his many years as a father, so we’re sure to see some drama go down.

Simply put, Uncle Luke has six or seven children, each from a different mother. Not only that, but Uncle Luke and his kids (who are now mostly all adults) have been very public about their disagreements.

But Uncle Luke has tried to defend his name and reputation — all in the hopes of living a peaceful life with his wife, Kristin, and their son, while coaching high school football.