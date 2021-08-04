'Growing up Hip Hop' Fans Believe That Tahira 'Tee Tee' Francis May Leave the Show

Now that Growing up Hip Hop has come to an end, there is a lot to digest from the drama-filled season. From trying to determine how Savannah Jordan makes money to the beef between Jojo Simmons and Sam Mattick, Season 6 never had a dull moment. But, when it came to the conflict between Egypt Criss, Pepa, and Tahira ‘Tee Tee’ Francis’s , everyone was putting their two cents in.

As viewers watched in horror as Pepa and Egypt Criss openly discussed and spread rumors about Tee Tee, fans were livid. In fact, social media has spoken about the possibility of Tee Tee bidding the show farewell as a result.

So, will Tee Tee return to Growing up Hip Hop? Read on to get the 4-1-1.