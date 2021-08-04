'Growing up Hip Hop' Fans Believe That Tahira 'Tee Tee' Francis May Leave the Show

'Growing up Hip Hop' Fans Believe That Tahira 'Tee Tee' Francis May Leave the ShowBy Tatayana Yomary
Now that Growing up Hip Hop has come to an end, there is a lot to digest from the drama-filled season. From trying to determine how Savannah Jordan makes money to the beef between Jojo Simmons and Sam Mattick, Season 6 never had a dull moment. But, when it came to the conflict between Egypt Criss, Pepa, and Tahira ‘Tee Tee’ Francis’s, everyone was putting their two cents in.
As viewers watched in horror as Pepa and Egypt Criss openly discussed and spread rumors about Tee Tee, fans were livid. In fact, social media has spoken about the possibility of Tee Tee bidding the show farewell as a result.
Tahira ‘Tee Tee’ Harris has not yet confirmed that she’s leaving 'GUHH.'
Although Tee Tee got much more than she asked for throughout Season 6 of GUHH, she handled all the drama with grace.
At times where she could have retaliated, she simply took the steps to distance herself from Egypt, Pepa, and Sam.
However, once Tee Tee learned about the cheating rumors that have been circling her and Shawn’s relationship, she hit her breaking point.
In turn, Tee Tee explained that she needs to protect herself and her family. And fans took that to mean that Tee Tee may not return.
Social media is divided on whether or not Tee Tee should return to ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’
Social media users are always quick to share their opinions on the happenings in the reality television world. And when it comes to the drama surrounding Tee Tee on GUHH, fans are divided on what she should do.
On one hand, some fans believe that Tee Tee should leave the show to protect her peace, while others think she should stay.
“As much as I hate that Tee Tee is going through this drama, I hope she stays on the show. Because when Egypt finally sees Sam for who he is, we need to see it all unfold,” one person commented.
“Tee Tee needs to give Egypt and Pepa her a-- to kiss and leave the show,” another person commented.
It’s safe to say that Tee Tee is a fan-favorite, so hopefully she decides to return if Season 7 is in the works.