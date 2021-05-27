Eygpt's Relative Claims That Shawn Is Cheating on Tee Tee on 'Growing up Hip Hop'

Sometimes, it’s your own family you have to watch out for.

Growing up Hip Hop Season 6 has started off with a bang. As we watch Tee Tee step into the role of motherhood while planning her nuptials, fans and family members alike can’t help but address the elephant in the room: Tee Tee and Egypt’s relationship. The once-close cousins are no longer on speaking terms and it has caused a lot of drama.