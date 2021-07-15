JoJo and Tanice Simmons Will Soon Welcome Their Rainbow Baby Following Her Miscarriage

When the Season 6 of Growing Up Hip Hop premiered, fans learned some devastating news. JoJo Simmons’ wife Tanice had suffered a miscarriage. JoJo and Tanice have shared their journey in front of WE tv cameras and via social media. The couple, through everything, have remained open and honest about their struggles in marriage, parenthood, and life in general.

Audiences who tuned in to Episode 9 that aired on July 8 watched as JoJo and Tanice learned that they were expecting. The two made an appointment to see her doctor to make sure that everything was alright. The appointment went well, and the couple were ecstatic but not ready to tell anyone just yet. They were scared to let anyone know that Tanice was pregnant because they didn’t want to double back and explain if something went wrong during her pregnancy.

Fans now want to know when her due date is, though. Keep reading to find out when the Simmons family is expecting their rainbow baby.

When is Tanice Simmons' due date?

The Growing Up Hip Hop star's due date is around late July or early August. We know this because around the beginning of July, Tanice took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself in the gym with the hashtag #8Months. So that would mean she has only a month or so to go until her due date. The married couple also has a 5-year-old daughter, Mia Kaylee Simmons.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that Tanice is in her final trimester, it won't be too long before they are a family of four. In one of her most recent Instagram photos, Tanice showed off her growing baby bump in a black two-piece and captioned the photo with "To my rainbow baby, my beautiful son. You gave me strength, you gave me courage. You gave me a million new reasons to smile. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy."

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Hollywood Life, JoJo and Tanice talked about the miscarriage and their rainbow baby. Tanice revealed, "It was definitely tough. We went through the hardest part of having to go through [the miscarriage] itself, but then telling the people we already told we were pregnant — that was the most hard." She also told the outlet that it was hard having to go through it all again with her sister-in-law Vanessa Simmons on camera.