How Much Does the 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Cast Make? Here's What You Should Know

Unlike most reality television shows, Growing Up Hip Hop is centered around the children of some notable musicians in the hip hop world. From Salt-N-Pepa to Reverend Run, the cast has significant ties to hip hop royalty.

While some of the cast members are musicians themselves, others have stepped out on their own to build a legacy. Still, considering their access to familial wealth, fans of the hit WE tv show are wondering: Just how much does the cast make? After all, reality television is known to come with a hefty paycheck. Read on to get the lowdown.

However, when it comes to how much the cast makes, it’s not clear — they’ve all remained tight-lipped about it. But, we can assume that they are bringing in a pretty sweet check, as Business Insider reports that cable reality television stars can make anywhere from $12,000 and more per episode. And the longer they stay on, the more their rate increases.

Since the cast currently juggle multiple careers, they’ve had the chance to branch out and really build their respective net worths. In some cases, certain projects can likely exceed what they bring in on the show.

The current cast of Growing Up Hip Hop give viewers insight into their lives and business endeavors. LaCresha “Cree” Campbell , daughter of Uncle Luke, has her own marketing firm and luxury post-op concierge service. Briana Latrise , daughter of Kendu Isaacs, is also a main fixture on the show; she is a super-talented mixed media artist, photographer, and writer.

The stars of 'GUHH' are well-known rappers and entrepreneurs.

Similar to some reality television shows, GUHH is filled with a plethora of talented people. Lil Twist, an artist under Lil Wayne’s Young Money label, is quite the talented rapper. He has released a slew of mixtapes and compilation albums that have performed well on the charts, per The Cinemaholic. Not to mention, he has also stepped into the acting lane with appearances in the series Fish Hooks and the movie Lottery Ticket.

Savannah, daughter of producer Stevie J, is a newbie that has also been busy making her own coins. Not only does the star work as an influencer, but she has also started her very own fashion line. Jojo Simmons, son of Reverend Run and brother to Angela and Vanessa Simmons, is also an accomplished cast member. Aside from his own projects in the music industry, Jojo has also taken on the role of producer and is working with upcoming artists.

Angela and Vanessa take the meaning of entrepreneur to the next level. Aside from their own projects together — their Pastry shoe line and Simmons Beauty line — the ladies have built amazing businesses for themselves. Angela works as an influencer and has a clothing line named Foofi and Bella. Vanessa has also stepped into the acting world with guest appearances in a few movies and films. The star also has a skincare line called Sugar Me and an apparel company called Glitter and Lace.

Egypt Criss, daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton, is an aspiring singer and has her own jewelry line called Be.See.Own, per TVOvermind. Her fiancé, Sam Mattick, has also stepped into the influencer lane like his co-stars. Aside from working on his rap career, Sam has an OnlyFans page; he mentioned on GUHH that it brings in $3,500 a month.

Article continues below advertisement

Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, cousin of Egypt Criss, is also an accomplished professional. Stars Offline reports that Tee Tee has worn many hats in the financial and entertainment industries. Before stepping into entertainment, Tee Tee worked as a paralegal and investment analyst. The star once served as a producer for Siesta Key and other shows for E!, CMT, MTV, and E! Networks.