Meet the Musical Genius Behind TikTok's Viral "If We Ever Broke Up" Song

Gone are the days when we had to turn on the radio to hear the latest tunes. Now, TikTok dictates what’s poppin’. The latest bop to take over the platform is a song called “If We Ever Broke Up” — and we’re totally obsessed. The viral song first surfaced on TikTok in late December 2022. As of this writing, the video that popped things off has accumulated more than a million views, thus inspiring a trend that is almost too relatable.

Article continues below advertisement

But, who is the musical genius who wrote the viral breakup anthem? Meet Mae Stephens! Read on for details on the viral sound!

Article continues below advertisement

Meet Mae Stephens, the artist behind the TikTok-famous song “If We Ever Broke Up.”

The artist behind “If We Broke Up, I'd Never Be Sad” is musician Mae Stephens, who has amassed a total of 200,000 followers since she published her Dec. 29, 2023, lyric video on TikTok.

It begins with: “If you keep wondering if somebody understands / Darling, I don't understand you / If you stay awake at night waiting for somebody right / Baby, oh, your karma is due,” she sings in the song. “Like, I would never hate you / But only if you want to / So much time like who knew? / Music we got into / Songs I fell in love to / Boy this feels so wrong too.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, it was the chorus that really got the people going. “If we ever broke up, I'd never be sad / Thinking about everything that we had / If we ever broke up / If we ever broke up, I'd call your dad / And tell him all the shittiest thing you've said / If we evеr broke up,” the tune continues.

Article continues below advertisement

While Mae had debuted the song on TikTok long before it went viral, the algorithm really did its thing this time around. “Need this on [Apple Music],” one TikToker pleaded in the comment section. “Just got dumped last week.” Sadly, the song won’t be available for streaming until Feb. 10. However, the good news is, the banger arrives just in time for Valentine’s day!

Article continues below advertisement

Some users criticized the artist for holding off the song’s release, suggesting that "If We Broke Up" would be played out by the time it drops on streaming platforms, comparing the track to Sam Smith’s “Unholy.” However, good things come to TikTokers who wait. Even before the song’s release, many users have taken advantage of the sound to create a cute new trend.

The “If We Ever Broke Up” TikTok trend, explained.

Although Mae only released a minute-long snippet of “If We Ever Broke Up,” it hit home for more than a few TikTokers. “Dancing my a— off to this bop knowing that if we ever broke up, I’d be violently lost, depressed like the sun disappeared, bankroll a minimum of three therapists, and be one broken nail away from a grippy sock vacation,” one user captioned her video.

Article continues below advertisement