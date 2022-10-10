DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation

Every day a trend is born. TikTok creators are having a ball acting out the lyrics to DayyDayy’s viral song, “Act Up.”

In the TikTok videos, two people are present, with one person acting like they are holding a leash and an individual in front of them positioned on all fours like a dog. As the song plays in the background, both individuals can be seen jumping up and down, while following a snippet of the song.