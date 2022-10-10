DayyDayy's Song "Walk You Like A Dog" Has Become TikTok's Newest Sensation
There’s no argument that hip-hop is the biggest influence on pop culture. Over the years, we’ve watched Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance challenge go viral and Drake’s 2018 single “Nonstop” birth the "Flip The Switch" challenge that had influencers and celebs jumping on the bandwagon. And now, history continues to repeat itself via DayyDayy’s song “Act Up,” which has created the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend on TikTok.
TikTok creators know that some challenges require a certain level of skill, while others are simple enough that anyone can do. So, what is the “Walk You Like a Dog” trend? Here’s the 4-1-1.
TikTok’s “Walk You Like a Dog” trend consists of creators acting out the lyrics.
Every day a trend is born. TikTok creators are having a ball acting out the lyrics to DayyDayy’s viral song, “Act Up.”
In the TikTok videos, two people are present, with one person acting like they are holding a leash and an individual in front of them positioned on all fours like a dog. As the song plays in the background, both individuals can be seen jumping up and down, while following a snippet of the song.
“You h--s be trippin' / Like I won’t bat you in yo' s--t / Walk you like a dog / Beat your a-- till you p--s,” DayyDayy can be heard rapping.
The lyrics basically describe DayyDayy expressing her frustrations with women who have been disrespectful towards her. She’s not above getting physical and makes the reference of controlling a person like a dog and beating them until they urinate on themselves.
Although the lyrics are a clear indication that a verbal spat can quickly escalate into a physical dispute, TikTokers are focused on making fun out of the popular song. While some people are determined to act out the lyrics, other creators are using the audio to make short dance clips, and POV videos on the app.
The “Walk You Like a Dog” trend has amassed over 100 million views.
The power of TikTok is unmatched. As of this writing, the hashtag #walkyoulikeadog has already garnered over 100 million views.
In fact, TikToker @gabbyaylin uploaded her rendition of the trend and has already earned 2.3 million likes and 17 million views.
Creator @amandagiovengo also shared her contribution to the trend and earned over 700,000 likes and 8.5 million views.
Although the trend is hot for the moment, the real winner is rapper DayyDayy. Having a song go viral on TikTok not only boosts streams which equate to money, but it also gives the artist more exposure.