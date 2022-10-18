"It Made Me Think of You" Is TikTok's Latest Trending Song — Who Sings It?

On TikTok right now, more than 135K videos include the “It made me think of you” audio in it. The videos range from mothers celebrating their child’s first birthday to filling your space with blue jays. During each post, the videos end with the singer saying “it made me think of you” twice.

“Sunlight comes creeping in, Illuminates our skin,” the lyrics read. “We watch the day go by, stories of all we did. It made me think of you. It made me think of you.”