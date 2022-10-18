"It Made Me Think of You" Is TikTok's Latest Trending Song — Who Sings It?
As any current TikTok user knows, several factors must be considered when creating a video masterpiece. Not only do you need basic video shooting and editing skills, but it also helps if your TikTok follows an existing trend. Finding a perfect song can be difficult for some, as popular TikTok songs can change daily. One recent song, though, is seemingly resonating with lifestyle influencers.
On TikTok right now, more than 135K videos include the “It made me think of you” audio in it. The videos range from mothers celebrating their child’s first birthday to filling your space with blue jays. During each post, the videos end with the singer saying “it made me think of you” twice.
“Sunlight comes creeping in, Illuminates our skin,” the lyrics read. “We watch the day go by, stories of all we did. It made me think of you. It made me think of you.”
Like many TikTok songs, the latest trending one is tied to an older song. So, where did “It made me think of you” come from? Here’s what we know.
The "It made me think of you" TikTok song explained.
Birdy wrote “Wings” for her second studio album, “Fire Within,” which came out in September 2013. Before the album came out, she debuted its video to millions of subscribers. The Sophie Muller–directed video showed Birdy attending an extravagant mansion party and included masks, horses, and fencing.
Before it became a TikTok anthem, “Wings” made its rounds on television and in films. In 2013, the movies Labor Day and Winter’s Tale used the track in their trailers. Some fans also heard the song on Game of Thrones, Catfish, and the Season 5 finale of The Vampire Diaries.
Birdy stepped away from music before the “It Made Me Think of You” TikTok song.
While TikTok likely brought Birdy a new audience, the singer isn’t new to the music game. Born Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde in May 1996, Birdy developed a love and skillset for singing at a young age. In 2008, she won the popular U.K. singing competition Open Mic UK at age 12.
The win catapulted Birdy’s career, and she signed her first recording contract at 14. That same year, Birdy released her first single, a cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” “Skinny Love” became a huge hit, and the singer continued writing and performing songs for multiple soundtracks. By 19, Birdy had created three top-charting albums but began to burn out. In 2015, she decided to take a hiatus from music.
“When I was touring the last record, I just got a bit bored by the end of it because I felt like I was acting a little bit,” Birdy told Clash in April 2021. “And it was such a performance. I always felt like I was putting on a voice. At the end, it was this big, powerful voice. But when I play the piano by myself and sing, and when I'm writing, it's really quiet and gentle. I'm right up against the keys and singing. I just wanted to capture that on this album a bit more.”
Birdy used her downtime to travel the world and experience life for herself. Once she did, she was ready to get back to work and created her fifth studio album, “Young Heart.” One year after “Young Heart” was released in 2021, Birdy earned Female Artist of the Year at U.K.’s Pop Awards.
With the recent honor and TikTok trend, it’s safe to say the “Learn Me Right” singer is back for good.