The "Baby, I'm Yours" Song Is Getting Major Love on TikTok

Nothing is as frustrating as when you hear a great song for the first time but can't find out the name. And even in 2022, when platforms like Shazam exist, it can still be a bit of a challenge, especially on TikTok.

I don't know about you, but I have this bad habit where I'll hear the same audio bit being used in a handful of users' videos. But like the fool I am, I won't click on the audio as I listen to it.