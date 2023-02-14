Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Getty Images Reese Witherspoon Met Her Husband in the Cutest Way By Katherine Stinson Feb. 14 2023, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

In Your Place or Mine on Netflix, Reese Witherspoon plays a single mom who may just be in love with her best friend (Ashton Kutcher). In real life, Reese has been happily married to her husband for more than a decade! So what do we know about Reese's love story?

Who is the man lucky enough to call himself Reese Witherspoon's husband? When did they get married? How did they meet? Here's everything we know about Reese's husband, Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon's husband was a talent agent.

Reese recounted to Elle how her husband Jim Toth saved her from a drunk man at a party. The Your Place or Mine star recounted, "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] `You don't know me.' And I was like, `Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'"

Her Prince Charming to be swooped in, according to Reese, when she noted that, "Jim came over and said, `Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person." Jim and Reese started dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2011. Reese's husband used to be the co-head of the motion picture talent department at the Creative Artists Agency, per Women's Health. According to Harper’s Bazaar, it was Jim who encouraged Reese to get into producing!

Jim is also the co-chair of Stand Up to Cancer, having lost his own father to lung cancer nearly a decade ago.

Reese was previously married to Ryan Phillippe.

By the time Reese met Jim at that fateful party sometime in 2010, she had been divorced from her first husband, fellow actor Ryan Phillippe, for 2 years.

Contrary to popular belief, Ryan and Reese did not meet on the set of Cruel Intentions (they were romantic leads in the film). Per a People report, Ryan and Reese met at a birthday party in 1997. They were dating when they filmed Cruel Intentions. (That explains the chemistry!) The couple tied the knot in 1999 but divorced in 2008.

How many children does Reese have?

Ryan and Reese had two children together – Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe, who are 23 and 19 years old, respectively. Reese and Ryan navigated co-parenting their two kids together after their divorce, and now their kids are all grown up! Reese and her current husband Jim have one son together, Tennessee James Toth, who is currently 10 years old!