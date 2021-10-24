Reese Witherspoon Is an Actress, Producer, and Entrepreneur — What's Her Net Worth?

A sought-after actress, cookbook author, producer, and a doting mom of three are just some of the titles Reese Witherspoon can proudly claim as hers.

After one of her first breakthroughs in the 1991 The Man in the Moon, she landed roles in movies like Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde and TV shows like The Morning Show. An unstoppable actress, Reese is about to appear in Legally Blonde 3 and others. So, how much is her net worth?