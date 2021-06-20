Are Any of the Kardashians Billionaires? All of Their Net Worths Are Listed Here

Are Any of the Kardashians Billionaires? All of Their Net Worths Are Listed HereBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jun. 20 2021, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Being America's most famous family comes with its perks. Every brand, company, business, you name it, is probably going to be interested in working with you in some capacity. Which means that you'll be able to secure some pretty big paydays even though you technically don't have a talent aside from being famous and earning money which, in turn, makes you even more famous and earns you more money.
So which of the Kardashians have got this fame game down pat and are officially billionaires?
Which Kardashians are billionaires? Kim sits on top.
When you're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars, it's kind of nuts to sit around and argue the semantics of nomenclature as it pertains to wealth. Kim Kardashian has been able to leverage the notoriety she received after her Ray J sex tape "leaked" to help launch her own reality TV series a staggering slew of successful business ventures.
According to Newsweek, Kim Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. Kim has spoken about her sex tape launchpad into fame and fortune after she was asked if she thinks Keeping Up With the Kardashians would've been as successful without the controversy surrounding the tape going viral.
"Looking back, probably not. Luckily I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened positively that it really erases that." Forbes has estimated Kim's stake in her KKW Beauty company is worth $500 million, and her SKIMS shapewear holdings amount to $225 million.
Then there are the tons of different endorsements she's paid to participate in, along with her KUWTK salary per episode.
Kim's divorce from Kanye West may affect her net worth's bottom line, as the two have shared assets and vested business interests: Kanye put his own money in SKIMS and Kim was gifted shares of Yeezy from her husband, who has a $1.8 billion net worth.
Kylie Jenner's net worth is $700-$900 million.
It was previously inaccurately reported that Kylie Jenner's net worth was $1 billion. However, further valuations put it at $700 million after the COVID-19 pandemic for the young reality TV personality/cosmetics mogul/influencer.
Kris Jenner, who helps to manage her children's careers, is sitting on a $190 million net worth. She's an executive producer of KUWTK and gets a cut of her kids' endorsements/salaries, along with any deal she helps to negotiate for them.
Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner has an estimated net worth of $100 million from her various Olympics exploits and the endorsement deals that arose from that. Caitlyn also commands a premium booking fee for speaking engagements, and she was paid for her docuseries I Am Cait, along with appearances on I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!, and KUWTK. She also receives some revenue from her YouTube channel, as it has 116,000 subscribers.
Khloé has a $50 million net worth from her appearances on KUWTK, along with her variety of endorsement deals and executive producer roles. She's an EP for the E! reality TV show that helped make her and her family famous, and she carries the same title for Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and Twisted Sisters.
Kendall' has earned herself $45 million for her various modeling gigs and appearances on KUWTK. She's also launched her own teeth whitening brand, Moon, and the 818 Tequila brand. She has her own perfume with KKW Beauty, and a Kendall line for her sister Kylie's cosmetics.
Kourtney Kardashian's believed to have a net worth of $35 to $45 million, with a ton of her money coming from KUWTK and online endorsements.
Kourtney's healthy lifestyle venture, Poosh, arose from people asking her how she's able to lead such a fast-paced lifestyle while spending time with her family: "People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living."
Rob Kardashian has a $10 million net worth, which he's earned from previous appearances on KUWTK (he's only on the show sporadically now). He also has his own clothing brand, Halfway Dead, and he's collaborated with Exotic Pop Sodas.