Did the 'Mountain Men' Rack up Some Serious Net Worths From the Series?

While reality TV shows usually don't have crazy-sized budgets that a lot of dramatic and scripted productions do, that doesn't mean that the featured talents on these series can't make serious money. That's for several reasons. Usually, they don't have SAG-AFTRA talent agreements, which cuts out the need for residuals and union charges (crew is a different story). But the onscreen "stars" of the shows can still make bank, like how much the cast of Mountain Men makes per episode.