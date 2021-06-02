The 'Deadliest Catch' Captains Can Make $150,000 in One Season

Working on any of the boats on Deadliest Catch is a strenuous and dangerous job, but being the captain of one of those boats is even harder. In one episode, the crew members of those boats face insane weather conditions while battling other fishing boats to bring home the most crab for the biggest payout — but how worth it is working on those boats? How much do the captains of the Deadliest Catch boats make a season?

How much do the captains and crew members make in a trip on 'Deadliest Catch'?

While the work is dangerous, the crew members have made it clear that the payout for these trips is often worth it. While there is no set hourly rate for being on board, a six-week trip can bring each of the crew members a payday of tens of thousands of dollars. "We don't get paid a wage or a salary, we get paid based on what we catch and what we deliver," captain Kenny Ripka told People. "We've had years ... where I've made upwards of $150,000 to $170,000."

Of course, the payout is dependent on how much you bring back, which captain Gary Ripka said can be the problem on some of these trips. "One mistake can be tens of thousands of dollars, and you can never catch up ... It's a race for the crabs," he told People. But these payouts from the trip are added to their payment per episode. While there is no official number that has been shared to reveal just how much the cast members are paid, they're reportedly paid tens of thousands per episode.

This means the payout for one fishing trip could easily amount to more money than many people make in a calendar year, depending on the size of their haul. Add to that the amount per episode and it's understandable why so many crew members want to be part of Deadliest Catch, despite the dangers.

