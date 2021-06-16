Nick From 'Deadliest Catch' Battled Drug Addiction for Years Before His Death

Nick, who was a seventh-generation fisherman with a long history of battling drug addiction, died on Dec. 28, 2020, at a Holiday Inn in Nashville, Tenn. He flew there from his home in Reddick, Fla., to meet friends, The Sun reported, following the release of an autopsy report in February 2021.

"This 33-year-old male was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his hotel room,” the report read. “The decedent had a known history of illicit drug abuse."