Too Scared to Become A Crabber? 'Deadliest Catch' Has the Games for You While authenticity is great, it's almost too authentic, which can be tedious for the average game player. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 17 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET

Video games based on our favorite movies and TV shows have, for the most part, been popular. In the '90s, Nintendo 64 players got a kick out of the "Slaps Only" version of the James Bond-themed game GoldenEye 007. Fast-forward decades later, and gamers still love playing games as if they were their favorite character, but with much better graphics. Typically these games are spurred from fantasy, action, or animated series, but there's one game out last year inspired by a reality TV show.

When most people think of Discovery Channel's popular series, Deadliest Catch, they will think of crabs, dangerous waters, and the gruff men who act as captains and crew members on the various fishing vessels. Deadliest Catch premiered in 2005 and has since developed a pretty large fanbase. It makes sense, given the high amount of action these crabbers and fishermen face out in the choppy waters of the Bering Sea. Now that action can take place in the comfort of your own home in Deadliest Catch: The Game.

Source: Discovery and Northwestern Games

'Deadliest Catch' has released a few video games since the first one, 'Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm.'

Not only is there one Deadliest Catch video game; there are four of them. The first one, Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm, debuted in 2008 to mixed reviews. Alaskan Storm was followed by, Deadliest Catch: Sea of Chaos two years later. Sea of Chaos was very similar to Alaskan Storm in both its gameplay and its reviews. There were a few people who seemed to love the game when it first premiered: the stars of Deadliest Catch. Sig Hansen and Phil Harris played the game when it came out and seemed to love it.

Source: Discovery and Crave Games

Where can fans and lovers of deep sea fishing play the various 'Deadliest Catch' games?

There are two additional Deadliest Catch games that have come out since Sea of Chaos. Deadliest Catch Seas of Fury, a game for Apple iPhone or iPad in 2015. This was followed up by Deadliest Catch: The Game came out in 2019. For the deep sea fishing lovers who want to play Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm, Sea of Chaos; you're going to need an older gaming system. Deadliest Catch: The Game is available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. But are these games actually fun?

Source: Discovery - 'Deadliest Catch Alaskan Storm' game

The various 'Deadliest Catch' games have one major thing in common: bad reviews.