Want to Wear Some 'Deadliest Catch' Swag? Here's Where You Can Get Some

It's easy enough for most people to walk into stores like Hot Topic or even a comic book store to pick up shirts and other related clothing that has your favorite superhero, anime, cartoon, or video game on it. But then again, you're not most people. You're looking for merchandise for Deadliest Catch. The popular reality show on the Discovery Channel has been ongoing for nearly 20 years by now as it continues to chronicle the adventures of real-life crab fishermen during dangerous crabbing seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

The show has earned more than 100 nominations for TV awards throughout its run and has even given rise to a few spin-offs. With plenty of Deadliest Catch to check out, it stands to reason that fans would want to nab at least a couple of items and clothing that would show everyone how much they enjoy the show. Luckily for those folks, there are a few official outlets for Deadliest Catch merchandise that you can check out to show your love for the crews. Here's what's officially available.

Fans of Captain Wild Bill has an entire line of products.

Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski of the F/V Summer Bay sells plenty of branded products with his logo and iconography on them. His official site has everything from hats, thermoses, can sleeves, shirts, hoodies, and even camo gear that'd be perfect for all the Wild Bill cosplayers out there. Check out the site here.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep the Bad Boys of the Being Sea with Time Bandit merch.

Our best-selling Captains Hat is back in stock! https://t.co/Cs2ucGxYo1 pic.twitter.com/L6T0VSKhdl — F/V Time Bandit (@FVTimeBandit) December 28, 2019

If you're a fan of the crew aboard the F/V Time Bandit run by Johnathan Hillstrand, then the Time Bandit store is for you. Shop everything from shirts, hats, mugs, and even children's storybooks that feature writing and illustrations from John himself. Click here for Time Bandit swag.

Captain Jake Anderson had his own shop, but it appears to be shut down.

Fans of the F/V Saga may be disappointed to know that the site for its merch is no longer actively selling its products. While the shop itself is still up — displaying the many shirts, hoodies, and phone cases with the Saga logo on them — all of the product listings now lead to broken RedBubble links.

Article continues below advertisement

This no doubt can be attributed to the fallout of Captain Jake Anderson losing his vessel. Season 20 reveals much of the financial trouble that Jake has fallen into after undisclosed legal troubles caused him to lose the Saga.